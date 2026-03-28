Ivan Demidov headshot

Ivan Demidov News: Two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Demidov recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Demidov has recorded a goal and an assist in two of his last three outings, and the promising 20-year-old forward continues to make an impact as a top-six forward for the Canadiens. Demidov is up to nine points (four goals, five helpers) in 13 contests since the beginning of March. While those numbers are far from eye-popping, they're notable considering he's just 20 years old and in his first full season in the NHL. He has 54 points in 71 contests overall.

Ivan Demidov
Montreal Canadiens
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