Ivan Demidov News: Two points in win
Demidov recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Demidov has recorded a goal and an assist in two of his last three outings, and the promising 20-year-old forward continues to make an impact as a top-six forward for the Canadiens. Demidov is up to nine points (four goals, five helpers) in 13 contests since the beginning of March. While those numbers are far from eye-popping, they're notable considering he's just 20 years old and in his first full season in the NHL. He has 54 points in 71 contests overall.
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