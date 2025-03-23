Ivan Fedotov News: Back at it Sunday

Fedotov will guard the road net Sunday in Chicago, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fedotov started Saturday against Dallas, though he was replaced by Samuel Ersson after allowing two goals on three shots in the first period. The 28-year-old Fedotov will face a Chicago team that's averaging 2.64 goals per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the league. Overall, Fedotov is 5-12-3 with an .884 save percentage and 3.03 GAA this season.