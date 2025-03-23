Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: Back at it Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Fedotov will guard the road net Sunday in Chicago, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fedotov started Saturday against Dallas, though he was replaced by Samuel Ersson after allowing two goals on three shots in the first period. The 28-year-old Fedotov will face a Chicago team that's averaging 2.64 goals per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the league. Overall, Fedotov is 5-12-3 with an .884 save percentage and 3.03 GAA this season.

Ivan Fedotov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now