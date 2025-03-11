Ivan Fedotov News: Bad odor to game

Fedotov made 19 saves Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

Fedotov had been playing well lately, but Tuesday was a truly rough outing. And we don't know if he can regain his recent solid streak. Fedotov allowed four goals, and the third one had a horrible odor. So much so in fact that cameras caught coach John Tortorella rubbing his forehead in quiet frustration. Philly has a tough stretch of games coming up, with Tampa Bay (twice), Carolina, Washington, Dallas and Toronto in its path over the next two weeks. You would be wise to make Fedotov and Samuel Ersson spectators over this span.