Ivan Fedotov News: Between pipes against Nashville

Fedotov will start at home against the Predators on Monday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Fedotov hasn't been particularly sharp recently, going 0-5-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .858 save percentage over his last six appearances. He didn't appear in any of the Flyers' last three games but will attempt to right the ship against the Predators, who rank last in the NHL with 2.52 goals per game.