Ivan Fedotov News: Between pipes Friday

Fedotov will defend the home crease versus the Rangers on Friday.

Fedotov is 3-4-1 with a 3.69 GAA and an .874 save percentage as he has struggled his last two starts after winning three in a row. Fedotov has given up eight goals on 67 shots in a loss to Carolina and a shootout defeat at the hands of the Golden Knights. The Rangers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and are averaging 3.33 goals per game.