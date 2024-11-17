Ivan Fedotov News: Bounce-back run continues

Fedotov stopped 23 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Fedotov gave up a power-play goal to Rasmus Dahlin and an even-strength tally to Ryan McLeod, both in the third period, but he was very good the rest of the way en route to his third straight win. The netminder owns a 2.22 GAA and a .918 save percentage amid his current winning streak, as he continues to turn his season around following a woeful start.