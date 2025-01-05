Ivan Fedotov News: Decent in overtime loss
Fedotov allowed three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
It wasn't a great performance, but considering Fedotov hadn't played in a month and was facing a tough offense, it was good enough. The 28-year-old has been relegated to a third-string role for the Flyers, but he's getting chances to suit up with Samuel Ersson (lower body) ailing. Fedotov is 4-4-2 with a 3.42 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 11 starts this season. Aleksei Kolosov and Fedotov will compete for starts until Ersson is cleared to play again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now