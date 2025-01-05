Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: Decent in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Fedotov allowed three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

It wasn't a great performance, but considering Fedotov hadn't played in a month and was facing a tough offense, it was good enough. The 28-year-old has been relegated to a third-string role for the Flyers, but he's getting chances to suit up with Samuel Ersson (lower body) ailing. Fedotov is 4-4-2 with a 3.42 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 11 starts this season. Aleksei Kolosov and Fedotov will compete for starts until Ersson is cleared to play again.

