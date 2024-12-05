Ivan Fedotov News: Facing Panthers

Fedotov will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fedotov was stellar in his last start Friday, allowing only one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 victory over the slumping Rangers. Fedotov is 4-4-1 with a 3.39 GAA and an .881 save percentage, but those numbers are skewed after a bad start to the season. He is 4-1-1 in his last six starts with a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Panthers are averaging 3.65 goals per game.