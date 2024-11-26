Ivan Fedotov News: Felled by Knights in shootout

Fedotov stopped 26 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Flyers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Fedotov couldn't make it stick, although he had little chance on any of the pucks that got past him. Samuel Ersson (lower body) has begun practicing and could be close to getting back in the crease, and Fedotov hasn't done much to stake a claim to a bigger role. Over four starts since Ersson was injured, Fedotov has posted a 3.37 GAA and an .891 save percentage.