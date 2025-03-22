Ivan Fedotov News: Gets hook in OT loss

Fedotov gave up two goals on only three shots before being replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the second period in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Fedotov had little chance on either puck that beat him, but coach John Tortorella elected to make the switch in the crease. The 28-year-old Fedotov avoided a loss on his ledger when the Flyers forced OT. He hasn't recorded a win since March 1, going 0-4-0 over his last five outings with an .888 save percentage.