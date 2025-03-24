Ivan Fedotov News: Gives up seven goals

Fedotov stopped 22 of 29 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

From a statistical perspective, Fedotov had one of his worst performances of the season Sunday, allowing a season-high seven goals while posting a save percentage below the .760 mark, his second-lowest in any start this season. He's now gone six straight outings without a win, going 0-5-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an .858 save percentage in that stretch.