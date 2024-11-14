Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: In goal Thursday

Published on November 14, 2024

Fedotov will get the starting nod on the road against Ottawa on Thursday.

Fedotov has played just once in the Flyers' last nine games but impressed with a 22-save victory over the Lightning on Nov. 7. In his four appearances this year, the 27-year-old Finn is 1-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and .851 save percentage. If he puts together another strong outing, Fedotov could be in the mix for a few more opportunities the rest of the way.

