Ivan Fedotov News: In goal Thursday

Fedotov will get the starting nod on the road against Ottawa on Thursday.

Fedotov has played just once in the Flyers' last nine games but impressed with a 22-save victory over the Lightning on Nov. 7. In his four appearances this year, the 27-year-old Finn is 1-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and .851 save percentage. If he puts together another strong outing, Fedotov could be in the mix for a few more opportunities the rest of the way.