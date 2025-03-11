Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Fedotov will get the starting nod at home against the Senators on Tuesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Fedotov will make his fourth appearance in the Flyers' crease over the team's last six outings. In his prior three outings, the 28-year-old netminder is 1-2-0 despite a stellar 1.73 GAA and .938 save percentage. If he can get some offensive support, Fedotov's recent performances would have him set up well to secure his sixth win of the season.

