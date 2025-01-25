Ivan Fedotov News: Losing streak continues

Fedotov stopped 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Fedotov gave up two goals in a quick 55-second span in the final moments of the first period, and he allowed another one late in the second frame en route to his fourth straight loss. Over that span, the 28-year-old Finnish netminder has gone 0-2-2 with a 2.72 GAA and 86 saves on 97 shots faced (.887 save percentage).