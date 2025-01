Fedotov made 25 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

So, Fedotov's last win came November 29. Overall, he's 4-7-3 in 15 starts this season, and he sports a 3.21 GAA and .881 save percentage. We'd love to say play Fedotov, but the situation in Philly isn't ideal for him right now. That may change in future, but we can't recommend him right now.