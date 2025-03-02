Ivan Fedotov News: Outduels Hellebuyck on Saturday

Fedotov stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Matched up against reigning Vezina Trophy winner, and favorite to repeat, Connor Hellebuyck, Fedotov came through with arguably the best performance of his brief NHL career. It was the first win for the 28-year-old netminder since Nov. 29, and over eight outings since the beginning of January, Fedotov has a 2.66 GAA and .891 save percentage.