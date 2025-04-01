Ivan Fedotov News: Stands tall in Monday's win

Fedotov stopped 28 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Zachary L'Heureux flipped home a rebound midway through the second period, but otherwise Fedotov had an answer for everything Nashville fired his way as he collected his first win since March 1, snapping an 0-5-0 skid. It was the 28-year-old netminder's first appearance since John Tortorella was relieved of his duties, and the renewed confidence the Flyers have been showing under interim head coach Brad Shaw seems to be shared by the team's goalies as well.