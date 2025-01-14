Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: Starting in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Fedotov will guard the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Fedotov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Monday's 4-3 win over Florida. The 28-year-old Fedotov has a 4-5-2 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 12 NHL appearances this season. Columbus sits fifth in the league with 3.40 goals per game in 2024-25.

