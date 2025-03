Fedotov will guard the road net Saturday against the Stars.

It'll be the second start in Philadelphia's last three games for Fedotov. The 28-year-old netminder was sharp in his last outing, allowing just one goal on 22 shots, though the Flyers ultimately fell 2-0 to the Lightning. Overall, Fedotov is 5-12-3 with an .887 save percentage on the season.