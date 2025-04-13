Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: Starting in Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Fedotov will guard the road goal against the Senators on Sunday.

Fedotov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. The 28-year-old Fedotov is coming off a 28-save performance in a 2-1 win over Nashville on March 31. He has a 6-13-3 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 25 NHL outings this season. Ottawa sits 21st in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ivan Fedotov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now