Ivan Fedotov News: Starting in Ottawa

Fedotov will guard the road goal against the Senators on Sunday.

Fedotov will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Samuel Ersson played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. The 28-year-old Fedotov is coming off a 28-save performance in a 2-1 win over Nashville on March 31. He has a 6-13-3 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .881 save percentage across 25 NHL outings this season. Ottawa sits 21st in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.