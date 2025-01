Fedotov will guard the road net Sunday against the Maple Leafs.

With Samuel Ersson (lower body) seemingly unavailable, Fedotov will make his first start since Dec. 5, when he was pulled after allowing two goals on seven shots against the Panthers. The 25-year-old Fedotov is 9-6-2 on the season with an .884 save percentage and 3.02 GAA.