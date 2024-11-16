Ivan Fedotov News: Starting Saturday
Fedotov will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Fedotov has turned his season around in his last two starts, allowing five goals on 60 shots in wins over Tampa Bay and Ottawa. He started the season off slowly, losing all three starts while giving up 14 goals on 78 shots (.821 save percentage). The Sabres are averaging 3.41 goals per game.
