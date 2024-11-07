Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Fedotov will start Thursday on the road versus the Lightning.

The start was originally supposed to go to Aleksei Kolosov, but he was injured in the morning skate Thursday. Fedotov will instead draw in for his first game action since Oct. 23, when he allowed four goals on 23 shots in a loss to the Capitals. The 27-year-old will have an emergency backup (Kyle Konin), so Fedotov will likely play the full game regardless of his performance.

