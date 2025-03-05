Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: Stuck with loss in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Fedotov turned aside 25 of 27 shots and took the loss after replacing Samuel Ersson midway through the first period Tuesday as the Flyers fell 6-3 to the Flames.

Ersson got beaten three times on only five shots, but Fedotov's better play in the crease went unrewarded as the first goal he allowed proved to be the game-winner for Calgary. This might be the performance that gives Fedotov a chance to push his way into a timeshare or even take the starting job from Ersson, however. Over six appearances dating back to Jan. 24. Fedotov has a solid 2.67 GAA and .900 save percentage, but just a 1-4-0 record.

