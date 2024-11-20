Ivan Fedotov News: Tending twine Wednesday

Fedotov will defend the home crease against the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fedotov has been effective in recent outings, posting a 3-0-0 record, 2.22 GAA and .918 save percentage over his last three starts. The 27-year-old had been operating as the No. 2 netminder over the first month of the season but should see consistent playing time in the near future while Samuel Ersson (lower body) is on injured reserve.