Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ivan Fedotov headshot

Ivan Fedotov News: Tending twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Fedotov will defend the home crease against the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fedotov has been effective in recent outings, posting a 3-0-0 record, 2.22 GAA and .918 save percentage over his last three starts. The 27-year-old had been operating as the No. 2 netminder over the first month of the season but should see consistent playing time in the near future while Samuel Ersson (lower body) is on injured reserve.

Ivan Fedotov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now