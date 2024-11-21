Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Fedotov News: Tough night against Canes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Fedotov made 33 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old rookie kept things close until the third period, when Carolina struck three times in the first seven minutes to blow the game open. Fedotov has started three of the last four games with Samuel Ersson (lower body) unavailable, going 2-1-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .899 save percentage, and he's done enough to retain the No. 1 spot on the depth chart until Ersson returns.

