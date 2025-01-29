Ivan Fedotov News: Will start Thursday

Fedotov will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fedotov was called on in relief Wednesday, making nine saves on 10 shots after Samuel Ersson was chased from the game. That won't change the Flyers' plans for the back-to-back. The Islanders have averaged 2.71 goals per game this season, tied for 26th in the league, so Fedotov may be a good streaming option for fantasy managers Thursday.