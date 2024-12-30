Ivan Ivan Injury: Being evaluated
Ivan (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice because he is still being evaluated, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Ivan likely won't be an option for Tuesday's matchup against Winnipeg, but a timeline for his return is unclear beyond that. He has five goals, eight points and 34 shots on net across 37 appearances this season. Jonathan Drouin (upper body) will replace Ivan in Tuesday's lineup.
