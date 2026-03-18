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Ivan Ivan News: Called up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Ivan was promoted from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

The Avalanche wanted to to switch away from a seven-defensemen lineup, so Ivan will come up as a 12th healthy forward. He'll likely fill a fourth-line role in this contest. Ivan will probably return to the AHL once the Avalanche get Ross Colton (upper body) back.

Ivan Ivan
Colorado Avalanche
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