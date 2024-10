Ivan scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

Ivan cashed in on his opportunity with the first power-play unit after Ross Colton (hand) left the game. The goal was Ivan's first in the NHL, to go with two assists, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances. The Avalanche sent Calum Ritchie back to the OHL on Wednesday, so Ivan appears to have a bit more security in regards to staying in the lineup.