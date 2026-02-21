Ivan Ivan News: Picks up three points
Ivan scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 6-3 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.
Ivan snapped a nine-game point drought with the effort. He's picked up just 14 points in 44 outings this season for the Eagles. He also has one assist in seven NHL contests, but if he can't show more offense in the AHL, his opportunities with the big club could disappear.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Ivan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Ivan See More