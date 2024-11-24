Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Ivan News: Pockets helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Ivan logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Ivan ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 22-year-old forward saw just 5:30 of ice time in the high-scoring contest. While his place in the lineup has been secure so far, the Avalanche are close to full health, missing just Ross Colton (foot) and Gabriel Landeskog (knee). Ivan's NHL time could end once one or both of those players return, though Landeskog has no firm timeline. Ivan has put up six points, 26 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 21 appearances as a rookie this season.

