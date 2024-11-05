Ivan Ivan News: Pots goal in win

Ivan scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Ivan has three goals over his last six games. The 22-year-old has been playing in a middle-six role due to injuries for the Avalanche, and he's mostly been able to hold his own. He may not stick in the NHL once the team is healthier, however. Ivan has five points, 20 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances this season.