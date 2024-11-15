Ivan Ivan News: Recalled from minors

Ivan was elevated from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Ivan's promotion doesn't come as a surprise, as the Avs continue to shuffle guys between levels as part of cap-saving measures. While the 22-year-old center has seen time in a top-six role periodically this season, he will likely find himself further down the depth chart with Miles Wood, Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin all back in action Friday. This likely won't be the last shift to the minors for Ivan this year.