Ivan Ivan News: Returned to AHL
Ivan (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Ivan will shake off some rust in the minors after missing seven games due to injury. He has five goals, eight points and 34 shots on net across 37 NHL appearances this season. Given the injury issues plaguing the Avalanche, the 22-year-old forward will probably see more time with the big club this campaign.
