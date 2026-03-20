Ivan Ivan News: Returns to AHL
Ivan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.
Ivan got into two games with the Avalanche during this stint in the NHL, but he didn't earn a point. The team's road trip continues against the Capitals on Sunday, and it's unclear if Ivan will be recalled prior to that contest, though the Avalanche could opt to add a different forward if none of their injured players are ready to return.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Ivan See More