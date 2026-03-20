Ivan Ivan headshot

Ivan Ivan News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ivan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.

Ivan got into two games with the Avalanche during this stint in the NHL, but he didn't earn a point. The team's road trip continues against the Capitals on Sunday, and it's unclear if Ivan will be recalled prior to that contest, though the Avalanche could opt to add a different forward if none of their injured players are ready to return.

Ivan Ivan
Colorado Avalanche
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