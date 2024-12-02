Ivan Ivan News: Returns to NHL
Ivan was recalled by the Avalanche on Monday.
Ivan has been shuffled between the AHL and NHL clubs early in the season, likely to save cap space. He'll now rejoin the Avalanche after being sent down Sunday morning. The 22-year-old has racked up five goals, eight points, eight hits and five blocked shots while averaging 11:18 of ice time over 25 appearances with the Avalanche this year.
