Ivan Ivan News: Scores in loss to Tampa Bay

Ivan scored a power-play goal and took six shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Ivan has found the back of the net twice this season, and coincidentally, both goals have come with the man advantage. Even though he has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last five appearances, Ivan isn't expected to hold a prominent role on offense for the Avs -- even if he plays in the second line and the first power-play unit.