Ivan Miroshnichenko headshot

Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Earns three points in Hershey's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Miroshnichenko scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 3-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

Miroshnichenko has five goals and five assists over his last seven contests. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 28 helpers over 31 appearances. He's shooting 12.4 percent as well, so this level of production should be sustainable for a player with ample talent.

Ivan Miroshnichenko
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
139 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
355 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 24, 2024
NHL Training Camp Battles
NHL
NHL Training Camp Battles
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 2, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024