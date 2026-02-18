Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Earns three points in Hershey's win
Miroshnichenko scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 3-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Miroshnichenko has five goals and five assists over his last seven contests. For the season, the 22-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 28 helpers over 31 appearances. He's shooting 12.4 percent as well, so this level of production should be sustainable for a player with ample talent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights139 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review355 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Happy ThanksgivingNovember 24, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL Training Camp BattlesOctober 2, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More