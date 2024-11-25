Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Lights lamp

Miroshnichenko tallied an empty-net goal during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The 20-year-old Russian has his first point with the Capitals in the 2024-25 campaign in two games since being recalled after the Capitals lost Alex Ovechkin (fibula) to injury. Miroshnichenko will need to fend off the likes of Jake Vrana and Sonny Milano (upper body) for regular playing time and therefore remains a speculative fantasy consideration for now.