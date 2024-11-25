Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ivan Miroshnichenko headshot

Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Lights lamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Miroshnichenko tallied an empty-net goal during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The 20-year-old Russian has his first point with the Capitals in the 2024-25 campaign in two games since being recalled after the Capitals lost Alex Ovechkin (fibula) to injury. Miroshnichenko will need to fend off the likes of Jake Vrana and Sonny Milano (upper body) for regular playing time and therefore remains a speculative fantasy consideration for now.

Ivan Miroshnichenko
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now