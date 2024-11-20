Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Recalled by Washington

Miroshnichenko was recalled from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Miroshnichenko was left off the Capitals' Opening Night roster this year, but he's had a solid start to the season at the AHL level, tallying seven goals and 14 points over 16 appearances. The 20-year-old will rejoin the NHL club to provide depth while Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) is on injured reserve. Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games for Washington last year and logged two goals, six points and 50 hits while averaging 12:08 of ice time.