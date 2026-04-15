Ivan Miroshnichenko headshot

Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Sent down Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 7:42am

Miroshnichenko was demoted to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Miroshnichenko has logged 38 games for the Bears this season, in which he has notched 12 goals and 19 assists. In his limited NHL action (13 games), the 22-year-old winger showed flashes of his offensive upside, producing two goals and one assist. He'll look to cement himself as a full-time NHL option during training camp in the fall.

Ivan Miroshnichenko
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
195 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 24, 2024
NHL Training Camp Battles
NHL
NHL Training Camp Battles
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 2, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024