Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Sent down Wednesday

Miroshnichenko was demoted to AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

Miroshnichenko has logged 38 games for the Bears this season, in which he has notched 12 goals and 19 assists. In his limited NHL action (13 games), the 22-year-old winger showed flashes of his offensive upside, producing two goals and one assist. He'll look to cement himself as a full-time NHL option during training camp in the fall.