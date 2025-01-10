Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Miroshnichenko headshot

Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Miroshnichenko was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

The Capitals recalled Ethen Frank in a corresponding move. Miroshnichenko had a goal and three assists in his first six games with the Capitals this season, but was unable to garner a point in his last 12 games, He should see plenty of ice time in the AHL, where he began the season with seven goals and 14 points in 16 games.

