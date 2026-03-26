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Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Tallies twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Miroshnichenko scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Miroshnichenko's first goal opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game. He added an insurance tally in the third period to secure the first multi-goal game of his career. The 22-year-old has played in each of the last two games, but he remains limited to fourth-line usage for now. He's added eight shots on net, 10 hits and four blocked shots over six NHL appearances this season.

Ivan Miroshnichenko
Washington Capitals
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