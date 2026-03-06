Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Up from AHL
Miroshnichenko was summoned from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Miroshnichenko hasn't earned a point in four NHL appearances this season while posting five shots on goal, three blocked shots and seven hits. He has notched 12 goals and 19 assists in 38 AHL contests during the 2025-26 campaign.
