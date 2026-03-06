Ivan Miroshnichenko headshot

Ivan Miroshnichenko News: Up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Miroshnichenko was summoned from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Miroshnichenko hasn't earned a point in four NHL appearances this season while posting five shots on goal, three blocked shots and seven hits. He has notched 12 goals and 19 assists in 38 AHL contests during the 2025-26 campaign.

Ivan Miroshnichenko
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Miroshnichenko See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 24, 2024
NHL Training Camp Battles
NHL
NHL Training Camp Battles
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
October 2, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024