Ivan Provorov News: Finds twine in Thursday's win

Provorov scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Provorov has five points, 13 shots on net and 11 blocked shots over 11 contests in December. He's remained on the second pairing throughout the season and has also picked up some power-play time recently. Provorov is up to 12 points, 43 shots on net, 42 blocks and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances.