Ivan Provorov News: Five points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Provorov scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Lightning.

It was his eighth goal. Provorov has five points (two goals, three assists) and nine shots in his last four games. Take advantage. Provorov is on pace for his first 10-goal season since 2019-20.

