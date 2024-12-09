Fantasy Hockey
Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov News: Nabs assist

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Provorov logged an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Provorov ultimately played after being a game-time call with an upper-body injury, which was likely a thumb or hand issue. He saw 23:07 of ice time after exiting Friday's contest early, so it appears whatever the injury is, it's something he can play through for now. Provorov is up to 10 points, 35 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 27 outings in a top-four role this season.

Ivan Provorov
Columbus Blue Jackets

