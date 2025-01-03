Ivan Provorov News: Nabs helper in Thursday's loss

Provorov recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Provorov has a goal and four helpers over his last nine contests. The 27-year-old defenseman has chipped in a decent amount on offense, but he's still valued more for his shutdown duties. Overall, he has 15 points, 44 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances, putting him right in line with his 32-point campaign from 2023-24.