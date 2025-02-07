Ivan Provorov News: Nets first career shorthanded goal

Provorov scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Provorov is on a tear to open February, scoring in three straight games while adding an assist, nine shots and 12 blocks. The 28-year-old's tally Thursday was the first shortie of his career, though he also has seven shorthanded assists to his name. He's up to six goals, 25 points (three on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 88 blocks and a plus-4 rating across 55 appearances in 2024-25.